Kate Spade’s father, Frank Brosnahan, died on Wednesday, June 20, less than three weeks after the late designer died by suicide. He was 89 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to announced that Katy’s father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. (Frank), passed away last night at age 89. He had been failing in health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter,” a statement from the Brosnahan family to Us Weekly read. “He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing.”

Frank is survived by his five living children: Missy, Earl II, Ann, Reta and Eve and their kids. He was married to his wife, Sandy Palmer, until her 1992 death.

A law enforcement source told Us Weekly on June 5 that Spade hanged herself in her New York City apartment. She was found by her housekeeper and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two days later, the New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed to Us on June 7 that her cause of death was suicide by hanging. She was 55 years old.

Spade’s dad spoke to reporters on June 6 about his daughter’s struggle with mental illness.

“One thing we feel is that any talk that they do that helps somebody else, Katy would have liked that,” he told reporters from his Kansas City home at the time. “She was always giving and charitable. If that helped anybody avoid anything — fine, she’d be delighted.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

