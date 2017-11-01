Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s Upcoming Wedding: Get the Details!

Kate Upton’s bases are covered. As her fiancé, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, 34, plays in the World Series, the model is putting the finishing touches on their 2017 vows, which two sources say will happen in Tuscany, Italy, in mid-November.

With her dress already selected — the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model says she was looking for “something that’s classic with a sexy twist” — she brought her bridesmaids (including sisters Christie and Laura) to NYC in late October “for a shower and a final dress fitting,” says a source. Or, perhaps fittings. Upton, 25, has mused she might choose two gowns: “Maybe a nice long-sleeve, and then also the big tulle one.”

Upton previously revealed to Martha Stewart Weddings that the floral arrangement on her big day was a high priority – although the baseball player likely feels a bit differently. “I don’t know what [kind or florals] I’ll have for the wedding day yet. I just know I want a lot of flowers,” she said in the interview published in May. “And I know I want the petals already down by the time my niece, who will be my flower girl, walks down the aisle.”

“Justin has terrible allergies!” she continued. “He’ll have to take an allergy pill.”

As previously reported, the couple dated on and off for three years until they reunited in January 2014. The Other Woman actress and the athlete got engaged last year and Upton confirmed the happy news by debuting her stunning engagement ring at the May 2016 Met Gala in NYC.

Upton opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in December 2016 about taking the next step in their relationship. “It’s a lot of fun. I mean, in a lot of ways it [engaged life] is the same,” she said at the time. “But now we’re planning our life together.”

