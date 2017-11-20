Kate Upton and Justin Verlander tied the knot in a gorgeous Italian ceremony – but things didn’t all go as planned.

The newlyweds revealed how they missed some of their pre-wedding festivities because of the World Series during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Friday, November 17.

“There [was] only one thing that could throw a huge wrench in our plans. It’s not the World Series — it’s going to game seven of the World Series,” the Houston Astros pitcher, 34, said. The Sports Illustrated model, 25, chimed in: “Guess where we went?”

While Verlander was winning a World Series in L.A. – with Upton cheering him on in the stands – their guests were celebrating their wedding without them.

“Everybody’s in Italy, everyone’s at the venue,” Upton said. “We had an event that night and everyone’s texting us like, ‘Your wedding is so pretty, wish you were here.’”

Verlander added: “We got taken around our wedding via FaceTime.”

But it all worked out in the end. As previously reported, the duo exchanged vows at a medieval church overlooking the Montalcino valley in Tuscany, Italy, on November 4.

The couple dated on and off for three years before they reunited in January 2014. They got engaged last year with Upton confirming the news when she debuted her engagement ring at the 2016 Met Gala in NYC.

