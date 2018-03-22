Justin Verlander and Kate Upton’s November wedding was filled with surprises — including her sheer Christy Rilling Studio gown. The bride dubbed the sexy number her “late night look.”

“I knew she was doing a change, but didn’t know what it was,” Verlander told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 21. “The second I saw her in that, I was like, ‘OK, time to go. Let’s get out of here. Wedding over!”

The Sports Illustrated model, 25, and Houston Astros pitcher, 35, wed in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, just days after his team won the World Series. They dated on and off for three years before reuniting for good in January 2014.

Though Upton recently flooded Instagram with photos from their special day, not all moments were caught on camera. The morning of the wedding, Verlander, who recently partnered with Flonase, took a walk to their venue. “I ordered a cup of coffee and just reflected,” he told Us. “I texted some old friends and just took a minute to appreciate winning the World Series and that I was marrying the love of my life.”

The newlyweds’ honeymoon that began in Puglia, Italy, was just as magical. “Kate and I are doers, we want to experience towns and cities wherever we are,” Verlander revealed. So even though the pair were exhausted from their nuptials, they opted to explore rather than sleep. “We rented a car and drove to little towns,” he said. “We learned the history and experienced the food. It was a lot of fun.”

Of course, now that they’re married, everyone wants to know if kids are in the cards. “We have no immediate plans for the human expansion of our family,” Verlander told Us. “But we love dogs. So that is always the table for us!”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

