Katharine McPhee is covering LaPalme magazine’s winter issue and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at the photo shoot. McPhee released her fifth studio album, I Fall In Love Too Easily, in November, and she opened up to the publication about her singing career, her TV show Scorpion and what she wants her personal life to look like in the future.

“I was thinking about the shoot. It was very Broadway-esqe,” she said about her looks for LaPalme. “It was kind of a nod to my experience on Smash and it got me excited because the shoot was similar, and the photographs are so beautiful. It reignited my desire to do a classic Broadway show.”

Creative Director of LaPalme Derek Warburton also shared some details about the shoot with Us saying, “Katherine channels performers that transcend time. I wanted to recreate a time when real talent was king, or better yet, queen! Hence the ode to Sally Bowles/Cabaret.”

“I fell in love with Katharine McPhee season 5 of American Idol and must have played her sparkling rendition of ‘Over the Rainbow’ over and over again on Youtube,” Warburton continued. “Not only is she a talented actress and singer but she is a great beauty. When we relaunched LaPalme she was on my bucket list of talent.”

McPhee has been busy at work since she was the runner-up on the fifth season of the singing competition. “I just left Rockefeller Center. I have shows here in New York all week I don’t get to do this as much as I’d like to, and jazz is a new genre for me,” the actress said about promoting her new jazz album, sharing how nervous she was before heading to her show at NYC’s Carlyle Hotel’s jazz venue. “It’s pitch dark in there and you can’t see anyone’s faces. This is much scarier than when I performed Madison Square Garden with Andrea Bocelli.”

Her CBS series is already in season four and she said they have just three months left of shooting. Her character, Paige Dineen, is finally romantically involved with Walter O’Brien, played by her ex-boyfriend, Elyes Gabel. “We dated for two years and we are still close. We are great friends and we just had a dinner party,” she said of working with her ex. “We dated for a long time, and we have respect for each other. It’s like kissing your best friend. We are fortunate to have a really nice relationship.”

Now with five albums under her belt and various acting roles, McPhee, 33, is now taking the time to focus on her personal life. “My ideal situation, I would love to get married and have kids,” she said. “It would be nice if that happens.”

For more on this interview, visit Lapalmemagazine.com.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!