Fed up. Kathie Lee Gifford put “male-bashing” on blast when she appeared on SiriusXM’s The Michelle Collins Show on Friday, March 16.

“I hate the male-bashing that’s going on in the world today,” the Today show host said, likely referring to the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements that have swept the industry in recent months. “There are a lot of wonderful men.”

She continued, “I hate this whole thing of where, ‘I’m not going to be happy until there’s not a good man left standing.’”

Collins tried to reassure Gifford that no one feels that way, but the 64-year-old retorted, “I think there are those who do.”

She went on to say that we should be celebrating good men rather than tearing down all men. “There are a lot of great men, great men. And let’s celebrate them, let’s be grateful for them. My daddy was one, my husband was one, my son is one, and I hope to maybe someday meet another one. As long as he’s got his own teeth,” she joked.

Gifford added, “Be a great human being. It’s not gender specific. Just be a great human being.”

The former Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee host then began ranting about sex, connecting her song “Love Me to Death” to sexual harassment: “And don’t use sex in an evil way. God intended it to be a beautiful … that’s what I love about our song. If there’s an antidote to the ugly world of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, it’s a song like this, where the woman wants the man’s caresses, and the man still says, ‘Let me. You sure? Let me.’ It’s the way God intended it to be.”

