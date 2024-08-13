Kathie Lee Gifford is walking on sunshine after recovering from her recent hip injury.

The TV personality, 70, announced late last month that she had been hospitalized with a fractured pelvis amid her recovery from a hip replacement surgery. During the Tuesday, August 13, episode of Today, Gifford revealed that she’s officially mended.

“I was in no pain at all, and I was off painkillers. I was off all that stuff,” she recalled of using a walker to get around her Tennessee farm. “And I called my doctor, and I said, ‘Shouldn’t I be in a lot of pain?’ And he goes, ‘Yes, you should. It’s been two weeks.’ He said, ‘Come in, I’ll give you another X-ray.’”

Gifford’s latest X-ray, which was taken last week, revealed that her pelvis was healed. “[My doctor] comes in with my X-ray, and he goes, ‘Look at this, Kathie. Do you want to see your X-ray?’ And I go, ‘That’s my X-ray?’ He goes, ‘Yeah. You’re completely healed. You are cured,’” she shared. “He doesn’t see that very often. He said, ‘You are healed. It is a miracle. And now, you can have one glass of wine if you want.’”

Gifford credits her recovery to the prayers and well-wishes she’s received from family, friends and fans. “I sob when I think about the people that have reached out to me and said, ‘Kathie, speedy recovery. We’re praying for a speedy recovery.’ That’s about as speedy as you get,” she stated. “So, if people are out there looking for hope, waiting for their miracles, keep waiting, guys. God hears your prayers and he knows what you’re going through. And I’m deeply grateful and I’m still praying for all the friends and loved ones in my life that have not received their healing yet.”

Last month, Gifford told People that her hip replacement surgery was “one of the most painful situations of my entire life.” On Tuesday, the former Live host said her hips were “down to the absolute nubs” before her surgery.

“I said, ‘Why?’ And [my doctor] said, ‘Because of the life you’ve lived. You’ve been climbing mountains, you’ve been dancing on all kinds of stages, you’ve been running for airplanes.’ You know, you wear your body out,” she explained on Today. “And so, that I needed desperately. I’d been in pain for over two years and it was really, really a horrible time for me.”

Thinking her hips were better than they actually were, Gifford said she fell while “running down the stairs here at my home in Tennessee because my friend was locked out of my backdoor and it was 100 degrees outside.” She added: “I just went too fast in stupid shoes and I went tumbling.”

Gifford revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month that she was out of the hospital. “As lovely as all those people are to me, they really took good care of me, but there’s no place like home,” she said.

She followed up her hospital stay with daily physical therapy. “They gotta get you up and moving. You don’t want your bones to atrophy,” she told the outlet. “It can be anywhere from three months to, you know, just a month to who knows? I just have to listen to them at this time.”