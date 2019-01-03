Kathy Griffin delivered sad news on Twitter about her mother, Maggie Griffin’s health.

“As heartbreaking as this is, I feel the need to share some important info about my mom Maggie. I’ve always been honest with you all, but this one is really hard,” the comedian, 58, told her followers on Thursday, January 3. “The pic below, taken in September, was the last time I was able to have a proper/coherent conversation with her.”

Kathy continued in another tweet: “Since that photo was taken, she has rapidly fallen into the throes of dementia. This is never easy for a child, I know this is a reality that millions of people deal with every year. But when it comes to my mom this is particularly hard because her sharp mind was everything.”

The Fashion Police alum further explained the extent of her mother’s condition in a series of posts. “My mom is 98 and up until this past couple years she was so sharp she always kept me on my toes,” she wrote. “Her mind was so naturally quick, funny, and smart. No one could get anything past her. Watching that slip away so fast has been devastating.”

She added: “I want to assure you all that she is not in pain and she is getting the best 24-hour care. In terms of how she is now, at this point she only knows my name and I love you. I know many of you know what that reality is like … I’m still grappling with it.”

Kathy went on to note that her relationship with Kim Kardashian was strengthened by the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s sweet gesture toward her mom. “I will never forget how kind so many of you were to her. People ask why I’m friends with @KimKardashian. It’s simple, moments like these,” she captioned a video of her mother playing with the KKW Beauty founder’s children. “When Maggie was depressed, Kim cheered her up by bringing her kids Saint and North to the house. It made Maggie’s day.”

The Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List alum also pointed out other highlights from her time with Maggie — including filming the Bravo reality show, which ran from 2005 to 2010, together — and asked fans to share their favorite moments of the matriarch.

Maggie’s husband, John Patrick Griffin, died of heart failure in February 2007 at age 91. She is also the mother of son John. Her son, Gary, and daughter, Joyce, died in January 2014 and September 2017, respectively, following battles with cancer. Son Kenny also died years ago.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!