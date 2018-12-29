Kathy Wakile Is Heartbroken Over Mother in Law’s Death

Gone but never forgotten. Kathy Wakile is in a state of mourning after her husband Richard Wakile’s mother, Malake Wakile, passed away at age 74.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 53, opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about her family’s loss after Malake died on Wednesday, December 26, from complications after a stroke brought on by her diabetes.

“Our entire family, close friends and members of the church community have been by her side since she first entered the hospital,” Kathy, who is feeling “so terribly heartbroken” as she grieves, tells Us.

In her final moments, Malake asked Richard “to take care” of his younger siblings now that they must go on without their mother and their father, Joseph Wakile, who died 18 years ago.

Kathy has been her husband’s rock during this difficult time. “I’m Richie’s partner for life, his best friend,” the former Bravo star tells Us. “I know what he needs before he knows himself. My job is to take care of the one who takes care of everyone else.”

The best-selling author of Indulge has also been there for her children, Victoria, 24, and Joseph, 22, as they cope with the loss of their beloved grandmother. “My children are extremely sad and heartbroken as they were close to their grandmother,” she says. “They know the best way to honor her is to continually make her proud and be there for one another as well as their family, now and always.”

Although Malake is no longer physically present, Kathy is comforted by her cherished memories with her mother-in-law. She tells Us, “My fondest memories of her would be her incredible sense of humor, her love of feeding everyone and her undying love for her family.”

