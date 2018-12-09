They do! Arrow actress Katie Cassidy married fiancé Matthew Rodgers on Saturday, December 7.

The Gossip Girl alum, 32, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 8, to share a peek at their gorgeous outdoor nuptials that took place in Sunset Key, a resort island in the city of Key West, Florida.

“I can’t help falling in love with you,” Cassidy gushed in a caption alongside a photo taken by 4 Eyes Photography

of the newly minted husband and wife sharing a kiss. “YES! It’s official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband.”

The sweet pic shows the Click star smiling through the smooch as she holds the chin of her beau while wearing a beautiful, long-sleeve lace bridal gown by Pronovias. The groom looked dapper in a mix-and-match tux with a white jacket and black pants.

Prior to their big day, Cassidy opened up about the wedding-planning process while speaking to Us Weekly in April.

“It’s been a blast. It’s a lot of work, planning a wedding and shooting a TV show, playing a superhero and trying to do both at the same time,” she told Us. “It has been a challenge. It has also been a challenge staying on a budget. I do have a wedding planner who is helping me, thank goodness. I have three dresses.”

She added of feeling nervous: “I feel like I’m going to throw up. It is really scary. I think it’s a natural feeling to have nerves when it comes to a wedding. I’m excited. It’s pretty amazing when you find your person and Matthew is my person.”

As for how the California native knew her husband was the one, she explained that they met through Rodgers’ brother. “Matthew and I completely hit it off,” Cassidy told Us. “We were friends at first for a couple of months. One thing lead to another and here we are. He’s my best friend. I’m super close with his family. His little brother is probably through the roof.”

Cassidy revealed news of their engagement in June 2017. “I can’t wait to spend forever with you my darling!!” she captioned an Instagram pic at the time. “I’m the luckiest girl in the whole world. I [love] YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432 Thank you for a magical evening I will forever remember.”

