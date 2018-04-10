Who wouldn’t want to hang out with a prince? Katie Cassidy, apparently. The actress shared how she passed on the opportunity to party with Prince Harry during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 9.

The Arrow star, 31, confessed that she bumped into the royal in Miami while vacationing in 2014. “I was just there with some of my girlfriends, we had just finished shooting [Arrow], we were on vacation,” Cassidy told ET at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Cover Versions. “He had come with some of his friends … one of his friends, I think, was getting married, so he was a part of the bachelor party. They were sorta on a bachelor weekend, and they were like, ‘Hey. You guys should come out with us.’”

She continued, “[The bachelor party guys] were like, ‘You guys should come out with us tonight.’ I was like, ‘Uh, no. With all due respect, Prince Harry, that’s the last thing I’m gonna do — be photographed.”

Cassidy — whose father, David Cassidy, passed away in November 2017 — had a good reason for avoiding His Royal Highness, 33. “Not that I have anything against him — he’s wonderful and lovely — but, you know, I’ve also been ‘on my own merit’ type of girl … not necessarily just the daughter of [David] or ‘Harry’s girl.’ I have my own identity,” she said.

The Brit didn’t take the Monte Carlo actress’ brush-off too hard. She explained: “We saw him the next day at the pool and [he was] respect[ful]. Like, ‘You guys are cool. OK, we get it.’ And I was like, ‘Sorry!’”

Although Cassidy and Prince Harry were both single at the time, they’ve gone on to find lasting love. She got engaged to Matthew Rodgers in June 2017, and Harry is set to wed Meghan Markle on May 19.

