Girls’ night out! Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, got into the holiday spirit with a special appearance at this year’s Z100’s Jingle Ball in New York City.

The mom-daughter duo took the stage at Madison Square Garden together to introduce Taylor Swift before her performance. Holmes shared a photo of herself holding her daughter’s hand from the event on Instagram on Friday, December 8. “Fun night at #jingleball 💕 @taylorswift 💕💕💕💕🎀🎀🎀🎀,” she wrote.

Z100 DJ Elvis Duran joined the pair on stage and said, “And now to bring out one of our favorite friends to end our show tonight, please welcome Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise! Go right ahead!”

“She’s one of our favorite performers,” Holmes said to the crowd. “And who is it tonight?” Suri, with a big smile, chimed in: “Taylor Swift!”

Earlier, the Logan Lucky actress posed solo on the red carpet before going backstage. Holmes later shared a photo with singer Charlie Puth on Instagram on Saturday. “So grateful for these wonderful times #family #jingleball #charlieputh,” she posted via Instagram.

The Dawson’s Creek alum previously took Suri to see the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen in NYC in July. After the show, the pair took a photo with lead actor Ben Platt — who was also at Jingle Ball.

Holmes welcomed Suri in April 2006 with now ex-husband Tom Cruise. The pair ended their five-year marriage in 2012.

