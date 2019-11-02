



Another year around the sun! Katy Perry celebrated her 35th birthday with a trip to Egypt with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and more than 60 of her friends.

Perry, whose birthday was on October 25, posted four pictures of herself at the Pyramids of Giza ⁠— including a rare photo with Bloom ⁠— on Instagram on Friday, November 1.

“Ancient Egyptians believed that when you pass on your heart had to be weighed,” Perry captioned the photoset. “It had to be lighter than a feather to be qualified for the trip to the afterlife. My mother has called me feather since I was a little girl and I hope after all is said and done my heart is as light as one. This is 35.”

Bloom, 42, also posted photos from the trip, including one with Perry and another with his mother, Sonia Copeland, who joined the couple on their vacation.

“It’s like looking out over the entire cosmos — Egyptian magic got my heart open to a download of love for my Scorpio’s wonder women both celebrating their #birthday,” the Lord of the Rings star wrote on Friday.

Perry’s friend Markus Molinari posted more photos from the vacation on Thursday, October 31, showcasing the large group of people who made the journey in honor of Perry.

“How to build a 🌟powerful bond👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 in 10 days,” Molinari, 38, wrote. “Get 64 people hand picked by a musical 🎶 goddess @KatyPerry to live on a boat 🛳 down the Nile with only ONE ☝🏻request from her that each of us step out of our comfort zones and for every meal 🥘 sit with someone different. This would be our birthday gift 🎁 to her.”

Earlier this month, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the couple plan to wed in December. Bloom proposed to the “Harleys in Hawaii” singer on Valentine’s Day. In July, the SAG winner told Us that he and Perry “are doing all the work necessary to lay a really grounded foundation to our relationship,” before tying the knot.

He also shared his tips for how they maintain their relationship with long-distance and busy schedules.

“To be honest, that’s part of the job, right?” the U.K. native told Us. “You have to do the groundwork together, create a feeling of trust and safety so that you can spend time apart and do everything that you need to do, and still feel tethered to that person, so that you can go on a journey together.”

This will be both Bloom and Perry’s second marriage. The “Small Talk” singer was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. Bloom, for his part, was married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013. The actor and the model share their 8-year-old son, Flynn.