An extra-terrestrial moment! Katy Perry was stuck mid-air due to a mechanical malfunction during a Tennessee concert for her Witness world tour on Wednesday, October 18.

“This is the first time I’ve been stuck in space,” the 32-year-old Grammy nominee joked as she performed on a model of Saturn high above the crowd. “I know I’m kind of a space cadet, but actually, this thing is stuck. What should I do? Should I tell some jokes, should I tell some stories, should I just sing another song? You’d better put your phones up, it’s a YouTube moment!”

The “Swish Swish” songstress continued cracking jokes before finally descending to the ground. Upon realizing that her platform could not land on the ground without crushing her audience, Perry got creative.

“I guess I”m just going to have to get down and walk amongst my people,” the “Chained to the Rhythm” crooner said before diving into the crowd and eventually walking back to the stage. “This is what you get for trying to bring out all of space to Nashville.”

Perry is known for her elaborate concerts and elevated performances. In August, while hosting the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, the “Dark Horse” songstress floated through the crowd in a metallic spacesuit.

