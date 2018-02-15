Katy Perry Jokes About Running From Love After Catching Wedding Bouquet

Run for the hills! Katy Perry didn’t just cheer when she caught the bouquet at her brother David’s wedding over the weekend — she ran like Forrest Gump.

The “Roar” singer, 33, shared footage from her hilarious reaction via Instagram on Wednesday, February 14. Once she snagged the flowers she shook them above her head and scurried away from the other guests.

Naturally, Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” played in the background.

“When you crave companionship but run from love when you get it,” Perry captioned the clip. “Happy made-up holiday of forced love,” she added in a hashtag. “I love myself. I love you too.”

Perry’s comments come amid speculation that she’s reconciled with ex Orlando Bloom. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in March 2017 that the pair split more than a year after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” their reps told Us in a statement at the time.

Perry also previously dated John Mayer on and off for years before calling it quits for good in 2015.

