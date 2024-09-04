Katy Perry is revealing all in an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done all the dishes and closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d–k sucked,” Perry, 39, told host Alex Cooper in a preview clip from the upcoming episode shared via social media on Tuesday, September 3.

Perry continued, “That is my love language! I don’t need a red Ferrari … I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f–king dishes! I will suck your d–k! It’s that easy!”

Perry, who is engaged to actor Orlando Bloom, also revealed that she is “no longer attracted to narcissists.”

Related: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: A Timeline of Their Relationship A teenage dream! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s high-profile relationship, which started in January 2016, has included a dance-off, a nude paddleboarding session, a meeting with the pope and just about everything in between. The singer and the actor dated from January 2016 to March 2017 before briefly calling it quits. They were officially back […]

The “Woman’s World” singer has been dating Bloom, 47, since 2016 and they share a daughter, Daisy Dove, 4. She was previously married to British comedian Russell Brand and dated John Mayer.

“Anyone that is constantly the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally… not it,” Perry shared some of her dating red flags. “Someone that says they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that just won’t help.”

Perry also shared some of the things she wasn’t allowed to do growing up in a religious Christian household with her parents Keith and Mary Hudson, who are both Pentecostal pastors.

“I wasn’t allowed to trick-or-treat. I wasn’t allowed to eat Lucky Charms because luck is derivative from Lucifer,” she said.

“I wasn’t really allowed to acknowledge the opposite sex,” she added. “I didn’t even know how to use a tampon. I was like, ‘Do I have eight holes?’ I was on swim team still wearing a f–king pad. The girls are like, ‘Girl, that’s why you’re last. You have a flotation device.’”

Perry’s full interview on “Call Her Daddy” drops on Wednesday, September 4.

Related: Celebrities Share Sex Confessions Over the Years TMI! From Armie Hammer to Angelina Jolie, see which famous stars have spoken candidly about their sex life in the press

The pop star recently revealed how she and Bloom’s daughter, Daisy, started singing one of her more risqué songs.

“She actually just started singing ‘Roar.’ On the flip side she’s also singing ‘Peacock,’ and now I know what every parent went through in 2008. And I’m sorry!” Perry said on The One Show in July.

Perry recorded the racy “Peacock” for her 2010 album Teenage Dream. The song is known for featuring obvious innuendos involving the song’s title. (The chorus of the song includes the refrain, “I wanna see your peacock.”)

The singer also discussed how her upcoming album, 143, is dedicated to Daisy Dove — especially the song “Lifetimes.”

“‘Lifetimes’ is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter,” Perry explained. “I tell her ‘I love you’ before she goes to bed every night, but I’ve started telling her ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ And she says ‘Yes.’ I just think you can find your soulmate, it can be your best friend, your pet, your daughter. They come in many shapes and forms.”