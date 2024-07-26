Katy Perry‘s daughter has started singing some of her songs — but not all of the track choices might be appropriate for a 3-year-old.

“She actually just started singing ‘Roar.’ On the flip side she’s also singing ‘Peacock,’ and now I know what every parent went through in 2008. And I’m sorry!” Perry, 39, said on the Thursday, July 25, episode of BBC’s The One Show.

Perry, who shares daughter Daisy Dove with Orlando Bloom, recorded the racy “Peacock” on her 2010 album Teenage Dream. The song is known for featuring obvious innuendos involving the song’s title. (The chorus of the song includes the refrain “I wanna see your peacock.”)

The singer also discussed how her upcoming album, 143, is dedicated to Daisy Dove — especially the “Lifetimes” track.

“‘Lifetimes’ is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter,” Perry explained. “I tell her ‘I love you’ before she goes to bed every night, but I’ve started telling her ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ And she says ‘Yes.’ I just think you can find your soulmate, it can be your best friend, your pet, your daughter. They come in many shapes and forms.”

Perry’s daughter made a rare public appearance earlier this year at an American Idol taping. In a May episode, the camera panned over to Daisy, who was sitting in Bloom’s lap while Perry focused on her judging duties.

Perry and Bloom, 47, started dating in 2016 before briefly calling it quits one year later. They ultimately rekindled their romance and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

The couple expanded their family with daughter Daisy in 2020, which Perry reflected on in a candid post on Mother’s Day. (Bloom is also a father to son Flynn, 12, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)

“Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove,” she wrote via Instagram in May. “There is nothing like a Mother’s love. Never take it for granted. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come.”

Perry shared photos highlighting her pregnancy, writing, “1. Og pee stick! 2. Telling O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague) 3. Telling my brothers @lukebryan @lionelrichie the big news on set in Hawaii at #idol 4. Hearing Daisy’s heartbeat for the first time 5-10: Some bump pics from before I met my Daisy Dove.”

During Thursday’s interview, Perry offered a glimpse into a cute routine she shares with Daisy while on vacation, adding, “The sweetest thing is we’ve been all over Europe this summer. I bought a big stack of chocolate gold coins, and when we’re building sandcastles, I will hide them as she’s digging and she will find them, so she loves finding chocolate coins.”