Katy Perry can’t help but gush over her 3-year-old daughter, Daisy.

“What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for,” Perry, 39, said during an interview with E! News published on Saturday, April 20. “Yes, that is where I am creating from. Just like wholeness, happiness and just true full love.”

Perry, who welcomed Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020, is currently focused on her music. (Bloom, 47, also shares son Flynn, 13, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)

The singer made headlines when she announced to Jimmy Kimmel in February that she was leaving American Idol after a seven-season run as a judge to feel “that pulse to my own beat.”

As for what she hopes to do next, Perry played coy. “You know I’m not taking a vacation after this,” she told the outlet. “So you better just stay ready.”

Since entering motherhood, the “California Gurls” singer has continued to sing her daughter’s praises. In November 2023, Perry celebrated the final show of her Las Vegas residency, titled Play, with her little one — and gave Daisy a sweet shout-out during the concert.

“Daisy! I love you so much,” Perry said to her daughter, who was dressed as Minnie Mouse, per fan footage. “You’re my best friend. I’m so glad you’re here.”

The “Roar” singer noted that she felt like “all the love” she was “ever searching for finally showed up” when she met her daughter. “She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again,” Perry noted. “So this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free.”

During an interview on the “Life Will Be the Death of Me With Chelsea Handler” podcast in May 2022, Perry opened up about her evolving priorities since becoming a mom.

“I think your definition of success coming up in your 20s is very material and ego driven, and all of that jazz,” Perry explained. “Then 30s hits and you care less, and there’s this inner confidence that starts to grow, maybe. Then, with motherhood … my definition of success is just Daisy’s happiness. Her happiness really gives me that joy. But, a lot of BS just falls away. Stuff that you thought was important really was never important. You don’t have time for any sort of energetic drama that’s not important in your family. Your family really starts to become first.”