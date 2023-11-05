Katy Perry is celebrating the final show of her Las Vegas residency, titled Play, with her best friend — daughter Daisy Dove.

“Daisy! I love you so much,” Perry, 39, said to her 3-year-old daughter, who was dressed as Minnie Mouse, during the closing night concert on Saturday, November 4 via fan footage. “You’re my best friend. I’m so glad you’re here.”

The “California Gurls” singer also went on to thank everyone who made the show possible, from her fans to her friends and even her daughter. (Perry shares Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom.)

“I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove,” Perry said on stage. “When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So this show is for everyone’s inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free.”

Perry also gave a sweet shoutout to Bloom, 46, who was seen by fans dancing with their daughter while she sang her 2017 hit “Chained to the Rhythm.”

“To my partner, Orlando, for being an incredible support system, and amazing father,” Perry said during the show.

The American Idol judge announced her pregnancy in March 2020 during her “Never Worn White” music video, where she rubbed her baby bump. Perry and Bloom went on to welcome their first child in August 2020. (The Pirates of the Caribbean star, for his part, shares 12-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.)

Since welcoming her daughter, Perry has been open about how motherhood has changed her.

“Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job,” she wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter) in September 2020. “When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like [she is] coming from months of ‘time off.’ She’s coming from a full-time job … of being a mom, lol. Call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave! I love my job.”

While on the “Life Will Be the Death of Me With Chelsea Handler” podcast in May 2022, Perry spoke about her evolving definition of success.

“I think your definition of success coming up in your 20s is very material and ego driven, and all of that jazz,” the pop star explained. “Then 30s hits and you care less, and there’s this inner confidence that starts to grow, maybe. Then, with motherhood … my definition of success is just Daisy’s happiness. Her happiness really gives me that joy. But, a lot of BS just falls away. Stuff that you thought was important really was never important. You don’t have time for any sort of energetic drama that’s not important in your family. Your family really starts to become first.”