Katy Perry hinted at her “exciting” new chapter while announcing her exit from American Idol after seven seasons.

Perry, 39, appeared on the Monday, February 12, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was asked “how long” she planned to be a judge on the reality singing competition alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” she replied. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying?”

Perry hinted that Bryan, 47, and Richie, 74, weren’t aware of her decision. “Well, they’ll find out tonight,” she teased when asked how they felt about her leaving the show. “They know that I have some things planned for this year.”

One of those plans includes the international Rock in Rio music festival. “It’s really exciting,” she gushed of the event, which is set to take place this fall. “It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially for my Brazilian fans.”

Perry continued to tease her “very, very exciting year,” adding that “all pop star girlies” have big things coming down the pipeline. She further teased that she’s “been in the studio for a while.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel wondered whether Perry’s Idol exit would be anything like the coronation of King Charles III with a line of succession in place to crown the next judge. Perry laughed and said, “Let’s just say I’m creating space for my new wingspan.”

Perry continued to gush over her Idol family. “I love the show so much,” she explained. “But I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music. Maybe I’ll come back if they’ll have me one day.”

Us Weekly has reached out for comment regarding Perry’s exit. Idol‘s 22nd season is set to debut this month, marking Perry’s seventh season as a judge. She joined the show alongside Richie and Bryan in 2018 ahead of season 16 when Idol moved from Fox to ABC.

Richie previously gushed over working with Perry and Bryan following their second season together, telling Us Weekly exclusively in 2019, “I’ve got the three greatest personalities ever on the planet.”

Despite being “a bit worried” when he first joined the show, Richie grew to love his costars. “I would not do another show without them,” he told Us.

Perry echoed Richie’s opinion at the time, gushing, “It feels good that we’re really getting to know each other.”

While meshing with her fellow judges came easily, Perry had her fair share of clashes with contestants and fans. During an April 2023 episode, Perry was booed by the audience after delivering constructive criticism about Nutsa Buzaladze‘s performance. One month prior, she was accused of mom-shaming while making a joke about contestant Sarah Beth Liebe being a mother of three at age 25.

Liebe ultimately left Idol early, and Bryan came to Perry’s defense after the backlash. “We all get it. … We’re not gonna bat 1.000 as judges,” he said in a June 2023 interview with Fox News. “I think we get set up. … My thing is, I think when me and Lionel and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we’re doing the best we can.”

American Idol season 22 premieres on ABC Sunday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET.