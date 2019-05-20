Exclusive

‘American Idol’ Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Address Whether They’d Return for a Third Season

By

As judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been the faces of American Idol since it moved from Fox to ABC in 2018. Now, with two seasons down, does the trio plan on returning in 2020?

“We want to take the same thing we did this year,” Richie, 69, told Us Weekly exclusively at the season 17 finale on Sunday, May 19. “I’ve got the three greatest personalities ever on the planet. Now, when I started out with this group, I was a bit worried. I kept telling America to pray for me. But now that I know who everybody is and their characters, oh, my God, I would not do another show without them.”

Bryan, 42, echoed, “We’ve had an amazing two years. … And when you look at just the overall approach of the show [this year], we had a clearer vision. We developed our identity and the role. And, you know, we want to keep that going. We’re proud of what people are at home watching.”

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan Address Return for a Third Season
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan arrive at the season finale of ‘American Idol’ on May 19, 2019. Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Case in point: The country singer told Us that viewers have walked up to him on the street and said, “We love the way y’all [are] treating these kids on American Idol.”

“We have artists watching the show all over the world. They’re watching the show, saying, ‘Great talent,’” Bryan said after name-dropping Elton John and Stevie Nicks. “It’s just the best feeling in the world.”

So, did the judges feel they were more on the same page this season than last year? Perry, 34, thinks so! “It feels good that we’re really getting to know each other,” she told Us.

“What I like is that we now feel each other and we know how to look at each other and go, ‘What are we looking for now?’ Real artists, not great singers, but real artists that can sing,” Richie explained. “We finally got on the same page, and it took a moment. But for the second season, that’s an example. When you have to throw off the top 15 and you don’t know who to throw off, that tells you what you’ve been doing.”

Laine Hardy Winner American Idol
Laine Hardy celebrates winning ‘American Idol’ on May 19, 2019. Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Sunday night’s finale came down to three finalists: Laine Hardy, Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg. Hardy, 18, took home the title, while Aranda, 24, finished as the runner-up.

“I feel crazy. My mind is overwhelmed,” the Louisiana native told Us. “My mind went totally blank right when [host Ryan Seacrest announced I won]. I couldn’t believe it. It’s unbelievable. It feels unreal right now. My mind is going in 5,000 different directions.”

To celebrate his win, Hardy released his debut single, “Flame,” which he performed on the finale.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more