Katy Perry’s 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, made her Mother’s Day extra special by stopping by American Idol.

Perry, 39, and Orlando Bloom‘s child made a rare public appearance at the American Idol taping on Sunday, May 12. During the episode, the camera panned over to Daisy, who was sitting in Bloom’s lap while Perry focused on her judging duties. Daisy appeared to be dressed like Cinderella in honor of Disney-themed night.

The couple have largely kept their daughter out of the spotlight. Daisy’s first public appearance was in November 2023 when she watched the finale of Perry’s Las Vegas residency.

Perry and Bloom, 47, started dating in 2016 before briefly calling it quits one year later. They ultimately rekindled their romance and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Perry and Bloom expanded their family with daughter Daisy in 2020, which the singer reflected on in a candid post on Mother’s Day.

“Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove,” Perry wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “There is nothing like a Mother’s love. Never take it for granted. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come.”

Daisy and Orlando in the American Idol audience tonight. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/IFBMxCpkiT — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) May 13, 2024

In addition to the sweet caption, Perry shared photos highlighting her pregnancy, writing, “1. Og pee stick! 2. Telling O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague) 3. Telling my brothers @lukebryan @lionelrichie the big news on set in Hawaii at #idol 4. Hearing Daisy’s heartbeat for the first time 5-10: Some bump pics from before I met my Daisy Dove.”

Bloom is also a father to son Flynn, 12, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The former couple have continued to coparent together following their 2013 split. Kerr, 41 even discussed why she preferred to go on family vacations with Bloom and Perry.

“We enjoy each other’s company,” Kerr, who also shares three children with husband Evan Spiegel, told Access Hollywood in September 2023. “It’s incredible because now with Evan as my partner for the last nine years and now we have our family and Katy and Orlando have Daisy. It’s like we’re a blended family.”

Perry has also praised her close bond with Kerr, telling Vogue in March 2023, “We are a blended family, a modern family. And we want to help destroy that old narrative [that] ex-wives and new wives don’t get along.’ That’s not true. We are strong, powerful women and we need each other and we are really there for each other.”