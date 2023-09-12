Miranda Kerr opened up about her bond with ex Orlando Bloom in an interview with Access Hollywood on Tuesday, September 12.

The model, 40, said she goes on family vacations with Bloom, 46, and his fiancée, Katy Perry. Kerr and Bloom share 12-year-old son Flynn.

“We enjoy each other’s company,” Kerr said in the interview, while also sharing the inspiration behind her KORA Organics skincare line. “It’s great.”

In 2007, Kerr and the Pirates of the Caribbean star began dating and secretly tied the knot in 2010. After three years of marriage, the couple split. However, they have seemingly maintained an amicable relationship since deciding to part ways.

“When Orlando and I separated we just said ‘listen, at the end of the day, the most important thing is that Flynn’s needs come first, not ours,” Kerr noted. “So whatever we do, is this in the best interest of Flynn? And that’s kind of how we’ve navigated it.”

The KORA Organics founder went on to wed Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017, and is currently pregnant with the couple’s third baby, her fourth. The pair share sons Hart, 5, and Myles, 3.

“It’s incredible because, you know, now with Evan as my partner for the last nine years and now we have our family and Katy and Orlando have Daisy,” she continued. “It’s like we’re a blended family.”

Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy with Perry, 38, in August 2020. The actor and the American Idol judge began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty and have been engaged since 2019.

The bond between the two women is based on more than just their shared connection with the Carnival Row actor. Kerr and Perry have built a close friendship of their own through the years.

“I literally say how thankful I am for Katy every day,” Kerr said during an interview on the “Something To Talk About” podcast in May. “I feel very blessed to have that relationship with her. She really is like a sister to me and we’ve kind of connected from day one.”

And when it comes to Perry, the feeling is mutual.

“We are a blended family, a modern family,” Perry said during a Vogue interview in March. “And we want to help destroy that old narrative [that] ex-wives and new wives don’t get along.’ That’s not true. We are strong, powerful women and we need each other and we are really there for each other.”