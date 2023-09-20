Orlando Bloom shared an adorable insight into his relationship with daughter Daisy.

“Talking to my daughter on FaceTime can sometimes feel like I’m talking to a cast of Disney characters 😂🤣😍,” Bloom, 46, captioned a screenshot of himself on FaceTime shared via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 19.

Daisy, 3, isn’t present in the photo. Instead, the actor appears to be conversing with a variety of Disney Princess dolls including Tiana from The Princess and the Frog and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

Bloom shares Daisy with fiancée Katy Perry, whom he began dating in 2016. The couple split in 2017 before rekindling their romance the following year. Bloom proposed to Perry, 38, on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

In addition to Daisy, Bloom also shares son Flynn, 12, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The former spouses have maintained a close relationship in the aftermath of their 2013 split. During an interview with Access Hollywood earlier this month, Kerr, 40, revealed that she even goes on family vacations with Bloom and Perry.

“We enjoy each other’s company,” said the model, who went on to wed Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017 and is currently pregnant with the couple’s third baby, her fourth. She and Spiegel, 33, also share sons Hart, 5, and Myles, 3.

Kerr continued: “It’s incredible because now with Evan as my partner for the last nine years and now we have our family and Katy and Orlando have Daisy. It’s like we’re a blended family.”

Kerr has often said that her tight bond with Perry has made the blended family dynamic easier to navigate.

“I literally say how thankful I am for Katy every day,” she gushed during an interview on the “Something To Talk About” podcast in May. “I feel very blessed to have that relationship with her. She really is like a sister to me and we’ve kind of connected from day one.”

Perry, meanwhile, made similar remarks during a March interview with Vogue.

“We are a blended family, a modern family,” the musician said. “And we want to help destroy that old narrative [that] ex-wives and new wives don’t get along.’ That’s not true. We are strong, powerful women and we need each other and we are really there for each other.”

Despite peace within their family unit, Perry and Bloom are currently enmeshed in legal drama involving their home in Santa Barbara, California.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly last month, the man who sold them the home for $15 million in July 2020, Carl Wescott, claims that he lacked the mental capacity to understand the contract “for a number of health reasons, including being on painkillers after back surgery several days prior to the sale.”

The filing goes on to claim that Wescott’s “frailty from advanced age and poor heath [sic] from Huntington’s Disease” as well as disorientation from “multiple opiate medications” rendered him “seriously impaired” and therefore unable to provide “intelligent consent to the contract.” The trial is set to begin later this month.