Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom aren’t letting their upcoming trial get in the way of their summer vacation.

Perry, 38, and Bloom, 46, were photographed exploring Dubrovnik, Croatia, earlier this week. The American Idol judge looked effortlessly chic in a white dress and oversized sunglasses as she took in the sights with fiancé Bloom. The Carnival Row star, for his part, matched Perry in an all-white ensemble of his own, choosing a crisp pair of shorts, a coordinating vest and a baseball cap.

Perry and Bloom — who share daughter Daisy Dove, 3 — were pictured alongside famous friends, including Usher, Jeff Bezos and Bezos’ partner, Lauren Sanchez. Before checking out the historic European city, the group were spotted arriving in town on a speedboat.

While the pair are enjoying their getaway, they are gearing up for a legal battle over the sale of their $15 million mansion. The bench trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 21.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Perry and Bloom were named in a lawsuit after the seller claimed he was on painkillers when he sold them the property in 2020.

According to the court docs, veteran Carl Westcott claimed that he “lacked the mental capacity to understand the nature and probable consequences of the contract” due to a number of health concerns. Westcott, 83, alleged that he was taking post-surgery painkillers ahead of finalizing the house sale.

“[Wetscott] had a major six-hour surgery less than a week before the proposed contract to sell his home was presented to him on July 14, 2020,” the documents read, claiming that Westcott — who suffers from Huntington’s Disease — was unable to understand the contract terms due to the “multiple opiate medications” he had been prescribed to take. “He was of unsound mind and not competent to give his free, voluntary, or intelligent consent to the contract. The contract that [Westcott] signed to sell his home is therefore void or voidable.”

Once Westcott realized that he had been under the influence of narcotics during the sale, he informed the real estate team that he had changed his mind. Perry and Bloom then allegedly sent Westcott a letter that they were “not willing to walk away” from the sale and claimed that he was “obligated to complete” the transaction.

Perry and Orlando have not further addressed the legal drama. They have been dating since 2016 before the British actor — who also shares son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — proposed in 2019.