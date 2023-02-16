Sometimes relationships can be hot ‘n cold. Orlando Bloom opened up about his relationship challenges with fiancée Katy Perry in a recent interview.

Having starred in dozens of action-packed projects over the years — from The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises, to most recently, Prime Video’s Carnival Row — Bloom, 46, revealed to Flaunt Magazine that Perry, 38, can often get “stressed” about the more dangerous aspects of his job.

“We’re in two very different pools,” the actor —who shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy with the Grammy-nominated singer — said of their careers in the story published Wednesday, February 15. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

But as Bloom explained, he and his “baby mama and life partner” share a mutual understanding of each other’s desire to create and grow as artists, even if that growth involves dangerous stunts from time to time.

“Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie,” the star continued. “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Despite occasional ups and downs, the power couple has continued to push through and focus on family life together with Daisy. But as a source exclusively told Us Weekly, Bloom and Perry are content with their family of three for now.

“They’re not taking any steps to prevent kids, but they’re not actively trying for another one,” the insider told Us in October 2022, adding that Perry “doesn’t want to walk down [the] aisle pregnant.”

Bloom and Perry got engaged in February 2019, three years after they first met and hung out together at Golden Globes parties in 2016. A few months later in May, the “Dark Horse” singer made their relationship Instagram official by sharing a pic of the two of them lying on the steps of the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes, France.

After taking a relationship pause in March 2017, Us exclusively confirmed in February 2018 that they reconciled. In March 2020, Perry went on to reveal in her “Never Worn White” music video that she and Bloom were expecting their first child together. They welcomed Daisy that August.

Bloom also shares 12-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. The exes split in 2013 after three years of marriage. Perry, for her part, was previously married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2011 and dated John Mayer on and on for three years until their 2015 split.