A breathtaking gown. Katy Perry‘s Schiaparelli dress was gorgeous for the red carpet, but she needed Orlando Bloom to help her sing freely at Variety‘s Power of Women event in Los Angeles.

“Orlando, can you undo my corset?” the singer, 36, asked from the stage at the Thursday, September 30, event. “It’s a little tight. I can’t sing.”

Bloom, 44, hurried onto the stage to loosen her shapewear. “Pull it all the way down,” the “Firework” singer assured him. “I have girdle in here. All the way down!”

Though the flowing, lavender ballgown with voluminous sleeves didn’t appear tight, Perry needed to breathe freely to belt out her song, “What Makes a Woman.” Bloom quickly uncaged his fiancée from the confining clothing and gently kissed her shoulder before hurrying back to his seat.

.@KatyPerry got a little help from her fiancé Orlando Bloom before singing at Variety’s ‘Power of Women’ event. 💖 pic.twitter.com/2mv14A3XPl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2021

“OK, now I can breathe,” Perry said before praising Bloom as “my hero.”

The duo got engaged in February 2019 after first being linked in 2016, and they welcomed daughter Daisy, 13 months, in August 2020.

Perry was honored at the event for her nonprofit, the Firework Foundation, which empowers children in underserved through the arts. While on stage, she called her man “an incredible father [and] an example to our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy — a future powerful woman.”

The “Never Really Over” songstress continued with a promise to her future husband: “I pledge to you to do my best to be an example of one, to never put limits on your dreams, to lead with love, never through fear, and to always be your lighthouse in any darkness. … Lest we forget, behind every great woman, there is a great man way to my beloved partner. And I’m sure whether I like it or not, Orlando, a man that is a friend and an ally to women all around the world. Thank you for handling the insanity of my life.”

The Lord of the Rings alum proudly bragged about his love’s honor on social media.

“It was a privilege to celebrate the power of women last night 💛 I’m so proud of you and your huge heart that champions everyone around you,” Bloom captioned a photo of Perry via Instagram on Friday, October 1. “@fireworkfoundation is the essence of your beautiful and childlike spirit ❤️”

Perry simply responded, “I love you.”

The Carnival Row star also shares son Flynn, 11, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Though the pair divorced in 2013, they remain close and the California native has befriended the Australian model.

“I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing,” Kerr told Drew Barrymore during an appearance on her daytime talk show in November 2020. “I’m just so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I’m so grateful that I found my incredible husband [Evan Spiegel] and just that we all really respect each other.”