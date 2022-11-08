How to Watch All of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movies in Order

Savvy? With Johnny Depp making headlines as he revives his career after winning his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, and talks of a potential sixth film in the Pirates franchise, fans are wondering whether the Edward Scissorhands star will reprise his role as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow.

But the days of sequels using numerals in their titles are mostly in the past. So, if you’re scrolling through the movies and not sure what chronological order they go in, we’ve got your back on this cinematic adventure out into the Seven Seas.

Scroll down to find our guide on how to watch the movies in order. Spoilers ahead!