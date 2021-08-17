Soaking up the sun! Phoebe Dynevor is focusing on the finer things as she works through her split from Pete Davidson.

“Pasta ✔️ wine ✔️,” the 26-year-old Bridgerton actress recently captioned an Instagram photo dump from her time in Istria, Croatia, with costar Sabrina Bartlett, who plays Siena Rosso in the Netflix series. “Thank you @meneghetti_istria for putting up with two very giddy children! What a trip ❤️.”

Bartlett, 29, shared her own snaps from the girls’ trip, gushing over the weekend spent in “wine country” with the Younger alum. “Love YOU,” Dynevor commented on the Instagram upload.

Days after she recapped her European getaway, Us Weekly confirmed that the British actress and Davidson, 27, called off their whirlwind romance. The pair were first linked in March, but ultimately couldn’t make it work.

“The distance put a strain on the relationship and it made it hard to maintain,” an insider revealed on Monday, August 16, adding that the up-and-coming stars “had a great time while they were together.”

After fans caught the duo canoodling in the U.K. on multiple occasions earlier this year, Us exclusively confirmed in April that Dynevor’s relationship with Davidson was “going strong.” The Waterloo Road alum was drawn to the King of Staten Island star’s sense of humor, a source revealed at the time.

“Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer,” the insider added. “He’s easy-going and fun to be around.”

The twosome went on to give subtle nods to their budding romance, wearing matching “PD” necklaces during interviews in April. That same month, the Saturday Night Live performer joked about spending time with his “celebrity crush” while chatting with students over Zoom.

Though they were spotted together several times in the coming months, neither Davidson nor Dynevor publicly addressed their relationship status. In July, they made their debut as a couple at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, sharing a kiss in the stands as they watched a match.

Since his career took off, the Set It Up actor’s love life has captivated fans. He previously dated Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber, and was engaged to Ariana Grande for four months in 2018. The pop star, 28, married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May after one year together.

Davidson has been through plenty of personal ups and downs in the spotlight, but his approach to dating has taken a major turn. During an interview on “The Breakfast Club” in May, the comedian explained why he values honesty in the early stages of a relationship.

“I think what a lot of people do is they try to put on — not even their best self — but almost a version of themself that they would like to be. And eventually, that will unravel, you know?” the New York native said, joking that he’s done trying to be the “best” when it comes to romance. “Off the top, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m nuts. Here’s all my issues. Here’s what I do. Here’s the therapists. This is what happens.’ And that can either be a lot for someone … or they could be like, ‘Cool, that was really refreshingly honest.’ Or sometimes it can be a little intense and weird and people can handle that stuff.”

Instead of spending time “playing any of the games” with a potential partner, Davidson cuts to the chase. “If I’m into you, I’m really into you. … Communication is really key,” he said. “I think, like, that part of the relationship, it should be so easy.”

Scroll down to see more of Dynevor’s Croatian vacation: