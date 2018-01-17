Katy Perry Shoots Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

Katy Perry has been known to dye her hair every color of the rainbow, wear fun costumes and paint her face with adventurous makeup, however she’s never turned to surgery to alter her appearance.

“I haven’t had any,” Perry told Refinery29 of plastic surgery in an interview published on Tuesday, January 16. “I’ve done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing — which I’d recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles — but all of my assets are real. People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn’t really matter.”

However, the singer, 33, isn’t knocking the choice to go under the knife. “We’re getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations,” she said. “Of course, always be your authentic self — but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it’s like ‘Go ahead!’ Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl.”

The Grammy nominee was a bit more blunt about the subject in a 2014 interview with GQ. “I’ve never had any plastic surgery,” she said at the time. “Not a nose, not a chin, not a cheek, not a tit. So my messages of self-empowerment are truly coming from an au natural product.”

Perry also attempted to shut down the rumors in 2013, when, as an item on a list of 25 things you don’t know about her, she told Us Weekly: “I’ve never had any plastic surgery.”

Perry also opened up to Refinery29 about choosing to chop her previously long locks into a pixie style in March 2017. “Cutting my hair meant I didn’t have to hide behind it,” she explained to the site. “My face really stands out [now], and I actually feel a lot prettier with my short hair. I’ve really gotten to know my face better.”

