Keegan-Michael Key is engaged! The Key & Peele actor is set to walk down the aisle with producer-director Elisa Pugliese, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The couple have attended several red carpets together, but have kept tight-lipped about their relationship. They most recently stepped out for Emmy Award afterparties and the 2017 Rescue Dinner hosted by IRC earlier this month.

The Friends from College star, 46, was previously married to Hollywood dialect coach Cynthia Blaise for 17 years. The exes tied the knot in December 1998. Key filed divorce papers on New Year’s Eve in December 2015 stating that they separated in November.

Key will be busy while wedding planning. He just completed filming The Predator and will voice Kamari in the upcoming film The Lion King. The live-action movie also stars Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Alfre Woodard.

Key’s former costar Jordan Peele also has had changes in his private life. Back in July, he and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Chelsea Peretti welcomed their first child together, baby boy Beaumont Gino. The couple tied the knot last year.

E! News was first to report the engagement news.

