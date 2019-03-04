The Prodigy lead singer Keith Flint died by suicide. He was 49.

Liam Howlett, another member of the English electronic music band, confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post on Monday, March 4. “The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend,” the post read. “I’m shell shocked , f–kin angry , confused and heart broken ….. r.i.p brother Liam #theprodigy.”

Over on the official Facebook page for the band, another statement was released sharing the news with followers of the group. “It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint,” the message read. “A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.”

The post concluded by thanking fans for “respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”

According to the Associated Press, Flint was found dead at his home near London. The Essex Police told multiple news outlets, including USA Today, that his death is not being treated as suspicious. The band — which was formed in 1990 — was set to tour the United States this spring.

Emotional tributes flooded Twitter shortly after news broke of Flint’s death, with many fans sharing pictures of themselves with the singer at concerts in years past.

“RIP KEITH FLINT. I remember when Firestarter came out. I was mesmerized by seeing someone who looked as majestic as Keith taking up space in the mainstream. I instantly had a huge crush, much to my Mum’s dismay. Thank you Keith for being a childhood hero for all the weirdos,” British model Munroe Bergdorf wrote. Another commenter added: “Can’t believe the news of Keith flint. R.I.P man. Absolutely awesome and talented guy. Very sad!”

Flint is survived by his wife of 12 years, Mayumi Kai.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

