Between her upcoming movie, memoir and music, Keke Palmer is a self-described “jack of all trades” — but she’s making sure to prioritize herself.

“For me in my life, it’s not about the things that I do, it’s about me that I master,” Palmer, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly at the upfront presentation hosted by Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video on Tuesday, May 14. “Obviously, it’s a constant journey. You’re always evolving. But if you can figure out how to master yourself, then your ability to be a part of all things and make all things work for you is the goal for me.”

Palmer noted that the sentiment encompasses her memoir, Master of Me, which hits shelves in November. She added, “Part of my journey of mastering myself so that I can be everything I want to be and more.”

Aside from her book, Palmer is also set to star in the Amazon film The Pickup alongside Pete Davidson and Eddie Murphy. The movie — which has been described as a heist comedy — begins with Davidson and Murphy’s characters undertaking a task that is “cut off” by Palmer’s character, Zoe.

“We first meet [Zoe] thinking that she’s one way, and then when we meet her again at the start of Eddie and Pete’s task, we’re like, ‘OK, wait a minute, she’s not who I thought she was,’” Palmer explained to Us. “But then there’s even more of a reveal as the movie progresses. So it’s kind of one of those things where people aren’t who you think they are. It’s like, don’t judge a book by its cover.”

Palmer noted that the underlying message of the film is “about everyone’s struggle and sometimes you can be the bad guy, but really, maybe you’re the good guy.”

In the real world — where Palmer is the mom of son Leodis, 14 months — she thinks she could be one to count on if tapped for a hypothetical heist.

“I don’t know that I would be good at planning the strategy of the heist, because that takes a lot. Not that I don’t like detail. It’s just like, ‘Damn, how bad do I want to do this heist?’” she said. “I think I would be good at carrying out the task. So if somebody told me this is what we’re doing, I wouldn’t miss a beat. You wouldn’t find no fingerprints from me. I would be stealth.”

When she’s not on the big screen, Palmer can be found taking the stage at upcoming shows. She also teased that there’s new music she’s “working on” now.

But as for what has her heart, Palmer gushed that she loves hosting NBC’s Password, which stars Jimmy Fallon. “That’s the funnest,” she told Us. “Me and Jimmy Fallon — it’s all fun.”

With reporting by Andrew Nodell