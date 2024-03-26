Your account
Celebrity Moms

Keke Palmer’s Sweetest Moments With Her and Ex Darius Jackson’s Son Leo

By
Keke Palmer s Sweetest Family Moments With Son Leo
Monica Schipper/WireImage; Courtesy of Keke Palmer/Instagram

Keke Palmer has fully embraced motherhood since welcoming her first child, son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, in February 2023.

“Honestly, I would like a soccer team of kids,” Palmer exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2024, one month after Leo celebrated his first birthday. “Give me 10. I would love tons.”

While the actress is open to more kids, it won’t be with Leo’s father, Darius Jackson. The couple dated for two years before their 2023 split. Palmer was granted a restraining order against her ex that November, claiming he was physically violent during their relationship.

Palmer exclusively revealed to Us in March 2024 that she’s learned a lot about herself and her mama bear instincts amid her messy legal battle.

Keke Palmer Through the Years

Related: Keke Palmer Through the Years: Nickelodeon Alum to Motherhood

“I became fiercely protective, which I think is good and natural, but it’s like an overwhelming feeling to be that protective,” she said of her connection to Leo. “It became primal for me to make sure that my son was in the best environment and that I felt that I could be my best self to make sure that I could show up for him.”

Scroll down to see some of Palmer’s sweetest mom moments with Leo:

