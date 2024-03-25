Keke Palmer has major baby fever after welcoming her son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, last year.

“Honestly, I would like a soccer team of kids. Give me 10,” Palmer, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Chips Ahoy! and the company’s MMMProved Getaway Sweepstakes. “I would love tons.”

She joked: “I really want to just be, like, at least Diana Ross and at most Eddie Murphy. I want a lot of kids.” Ross, 79, has five children, while Murphy, 62, is the father of 10.

Palmer welcomed Leo in February 2023 with then-boyfriend Darius Jackson, whom she split from in October 2023. Palmer and Jackson, 30, have been in a messy legal battle after Palmer accused Jackson in November 2023 of “many instances of physical violence” during their relationship.

She was granted a restraining order, which was extended in January. That same month, Jackson’s brother filed a restraining order against Palmer, claiming she was harassing their family.

Throughout the drama, Palmer has remained focused on being the best mom possible and supporting her son’s milestones.

“My son is very independent and I found out that I’m actually quite clingy and needy,” Palmer told Us this month, noting that Leo’s desire to ride solo can be challenging at times. “He doesn’t really care to be bothered with me too much. He does when he wants to, and he’ll be sitting there patiently waiting for the kisses to come in. But when he’s done with me, he’s done with me, and he really likes to do his own thing.”

The Nope actress confessed that while she’s proud to be raising a freethinker, watching him be OK without her at such a young age can be heartbreaking at times.

“I love that my son is independent because I like that I know that he’s going to always be good. He’s kind of like, ‘Mom, I got my own life going on,’” Palmer said before adding, “But also it’s like, ‘Baby, you’re only 1 year old. What kind of life could you have?’ And he’s like, ‘I’m watching Ms. Rachel. I’m playing with my trucks.’”

The former Nickelodeon star noted that even with Leo’s self-reliance, he has a lot to learn and a lot of things to try, including his first cookie.

“I need to get a video of him trying Chips Ahoy! for the first time,” Palmer told Us, sharing that the brand’s treats always hit the spot for her. “I haven’t given him the cookies just yet, but I’ll be honest, he isn’t that into sweets, but that might be because he hasn’t had a cookie yet.”

She continued: “I’ve tried to give him frosting or a little cake or something. He did have a little bit of ice cream one time and got a little too excited. So I think he likes ice cream, but I need to give him a little [pieces] of cookie, maybe in the ice cream.”

Palmer, for her part, has been a fan of Chips Ahoy! since well before she partnered with the brand for its new MMMproved cookie.

“I’m not into all the sweets, but I’ve always been into cookies,” Palmer explained. “[And] Chips Ahoy! has always been my fave.”

Chips Ahoy! is currently running a MMMProved Getaway Sweepstakes where fans can enter on social media for a chance to win a “re-treat” at a beach house inspired by the iconic treat in Malibu, California.

“I’m really excited,” the actress said of the contest. “We’re going to have some people get the opportunity to go to Malibu, have a little getaway. That’s always fun when you’re introducing something but also giving something.”

For those who don’t win, they can still get their hands on an MMMproved box of the cookies in stores nationwide.

“We’ve got this improved recipe. It’s still going to have that taste you love, but it’s just improved. Better crunch, texture, taste, and a really fabulous box,” Palmer gushed. “We’ve got some cool graffiti on it.”

Learn more about the Chips Ahoy! MMMproved box and sweepstakes on the company’s social media pages.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi