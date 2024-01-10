Keke Palmer‘s temporary restraining order against ex Darius Jackson has been extended by six months after she previously accused him of physical and verbal abuse.

The pair agreed to postpone a hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, which caused the restraining order to be prolonged. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the duo’s next court date is set for July 16, which is when the restraining order will now expire.

The paperwork noted that Palmer, 30, and Jackson’s decision to move the hearing was made because they are “engaged in mediation” with a private judge.

Palmer initially requested a restraining order in November 2023, claiming in her petition that she had security footage from an incident earlier that month in which Jackson, 29, “trespassed” into her home and “threatened” her. He allegedly lunged toward Palmer before “striking” her and “throwing” her over the couch.

Related: Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Jackson’s Relationship Timeline Courtesy of Keke Palmer/Instagram Keke Palmer found love with Darius Jackson nearly two years before they welcomed their first child — but their romance fizzled out in 2023. “You’ve been a blessing from above,” Jackson gushed of the Nope star via his Instagram in August 2021. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it […]

In legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, Palmer claimed “many instances of physical violence” took place throughout her two-year romance with Jackson. Palmer, who shares 9-month-old son Leodis with Jackson, confirmed in her filing that she ended their relationship in October 2023 due to “the physical and emotional abuse inflicted” upon her.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge subsequently granted Palmer’s temporary restraining order. The court ordered Jackson to stay 100 yards away from both Palmer and their child. Jackson was also prohibited from having visitation rights.

One month later, Jackson broke his silence via Instagram, writing, “There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say. And at this point, don’t even want to say.” He has since filed a response to Palmer’s allegations, accusing his ex of being the “primary aggressor” in their relationship.

Related: Sharing Their Stories: Stars Who Survived Abuse As Rihanna recovers from being hit by Chris Brown, see photos of other stars who have moved on from abusive relationships

Ahead of their split, a source told Us that Palmer and Jackson were in a “complicated” place. “It’s their own lives. Those close to them hope they can work things out for the sake of themselves and their child,” an insider shared in August 2023. “They have to resolve things on their own.”

The former couple previously made headlines when Jackson questioned Palmer for wearing a black bodysuit to an Usher concert in Las Vegas in July 2023. After video surfaced of Palmer and Usher, 45, at the event, Jackson replied, “It’s the outfit tho … you a mom.”

In a follow up post via X (formerly Twitter), Jackson attempted to clarify his perspective, adding, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Related: Keke Palmer Through the Years Throughout her career, Keke Palmer has proven that the sky’s the limit — and she’s only getting started. Palmer began singing in the church choir at age 5 and after moving to Los Angeles she quickly found success with acting. She rose to fame after starring on her own Nickelodeon series, True Jackson, VP, from […]

Palmer poked fun at the drama by teaming up with Usher one month later to film a music video for his song “Boyfriend,” which showed her having a fun night out in Las Vegas with Usher.

Despite the highs and lows in her personal life, Palmer started the new year on an optimistic note, writing via Instagram on January 4, “I have never been so happy in my life!! Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer.”

She continued: “Look at my smile! I don’t even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I’m on clouuuuuud nine!”