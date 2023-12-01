Keke Palmer wants to postpone her currently scheduled court hearing with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, Us Weekly can confirm.

Palmer, 30, filed a motion in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday, November 29, to delay the pair’s December 5 hearing until they attend mediation together.

According to the court documents obtained by Us, Palmer noted that she and Jackson, 29, are “concurrently filing” to extend the “Court’s Order to Participate in Mediation,” which was originally set for Wednesday, and Palmer’s request for a restraining order.

“The parties request that the Mediation and Petitioner’s DVRO be continued to a mutually agreeable date,” the court docs read.

Related: Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s Relationship Timeline Courtesy of Keke Palmer/Instagram Keke Palmer found love with Darius Jackson nearly two years before they welcomed their first child — but their romance fizzled out in 2023. “You’ve been a blessing from above,” Jackson gushed of the Nope star via his Instagram in August 2021. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it […]

A new court date has not yet been issued, with the pair agreeing to follow stipulations of Palmer’s previously granted restraining order until the new hearing.

Palmer and Jackson started dating in August 2021, nearly two years before welcoming son Leodis in February. Us confirmed last month that Palmer had filed a restraining order against Jackson, claiming that he was physically abusive toward her and trespassed in her home. The actress is requesting full custody of 8-month-old Leo, alleging that Jackson is “rough” with him.

“I was concerned for Leo’s safety after Darius became very frustrated with him when Leo was crying while Darius changed his diaper,” Palmer claimed in her court filing about an interaction in October. “Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him.”

She further alleged: “Darius finally let go and Leo was not harmed, but as I was holding Leo trying to comfort him and finish changing his diaper, Darius hit me in the head before storming out of the room.”

Related: Keke Palmer Through the Years: Nickelodeon Alum to Motherhood Throughout her career, Keke Palmer has proven that the sky’s the limit — and she’s only getting started. Palmer began singing in the church choir at age 5 and after moving to Los Angeles she quickly found success with acting. She rose to fame after starring on her own Nickelodeon series, True Jackson, VP, from […]

Jackson has not publicly addressed Palmer’s claims but posted a note to Leo via X — which read “I love you, son. See you soon” — shortly after she filed her TRO request. Us reached out to the personal trainer for comment at the time.

Palmer’s restraining order request was granted the next day, ordering Jackson to stay 100 yards away from both the Nope star and Leo until further notice. Jackson is also unable to have visitation rights with their son.

Amid the legal battle, Palmer has found solace in her circle of friends.

“All of Keke’s friends have rallied around her,” a source told Us last month. “Keke has a great inner circle, and they’re all pitching in to make sure she feels supported during this transitional time.”