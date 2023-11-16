Keke Palmer was recently granted a temporary restraining order against ex Darius Jackson — which is no easy feat when there’s a child involved.

“Judges usually are hesitant to grant temporary restraining orders in family law situations because sometimes people misuse them to gain leverage in a custody situation or in a divorce proceeding,” attorney Neama Rahmani, who is not involved with the case, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, November 15.

Rahmani noted that for a judge to grant the request, Palmer, 30 — who shares 8-month-old son Leodis with Jackson, 29 — “likely has some pretty significant and compelling evidence.”

Palmer filed the restraining order request on November 9. In court documents obtained and reviewed by Us at the time, the Nope actress accused Jackson of abusing her multiple times over the course of their two-year relationship. She also requested sole custody of Leodis.

Palmer went on to detail “many instances of violence” allegedly perpetrated by Jackson, including a November 5 incident which she claimed to have security footage of. During the incident, Palmer claimed that Jackson “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” and “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

Elsewhere in the documents, Palmer noted that the pair’s relationship “finally ended for good” in early October “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted” on her by Jackson.

One day after Palmer filed the request, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved the motion for a temporary restraining order. The court ordered Jackson to stay 100 yards away from both Palmer and their infant son until further notice.

Rahmani explained to Us that temporary restraining orders typically last for “a few weeks” until a permanent restraining order hearing takes place. If a permanent restraining order is put in place, it could mean Jackson will have “no visitation at all or monitored visitation” with his son, Rahmani said.

“He might be able to see his son for a short period of time, maybe once a week or twice a week, but there might have to be a monitor there. So, this is something that’s very serious,” said Rahmani. “This is something that courts take very seriously and there’s the possibility that [Jackson] loses custody. … We’ll see what sort of evidence he can put on. But so far he’s behind, and there’s the really real possibility that he’s not going to see his child for quite some time.”

While Jackson has yet to publicly address the allegations, he shared a photo of himself and his son via X (formerly Twitter) on November 9, the same day Palmer filed the restraining order request.

“I love you, son. See you soon,” he captioned the snap. Later that day, Darius’ brother Sarunas Jackson took to social media to slam Palmer.

“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life … Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see,” Sarunas, 33, wrote via X in a since-deleted post. “Just send positive energy to the babies. … Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad.”

Shortly thereafter, Keke’s mother, Sharon Palmer, fired back.

“For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff he’s posting when he knew his brother was abusive,” she said via an Instagram video. “I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter and he said, ‘I used to be like that too.’ What?”

Sharon, 62, continued: “So, he don’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No, you’re a f—k boy and a part of the problem.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi