Keke Palmer’s request for a temporary restraining order against ex Darius Jackson and temporary sole custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis, has been granted.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved Palmer’s motion for a temporary restraining order on Friday, November 10, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. The court ordered Jackson, 29, to stay 100 yards away from both Palmer, 30, and their infant son until further notice. Jackson is also prohibited from having visitation rights at this time.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Palmer filed a petition on Thursday, November 9, claiming she has security footage from an incident earlier this month in which Jackson “trespassed” into her home and “threatened” her. He allegedly ended up “lunging” toward and “striking” Palmer before “throwing” her over the couch.

In the legal documents, Palmer alleged “many instances of physical violence” took place throughout her two-year romance with Jackson. Palmer confirmed that she ended their relationship in October due to “the physical and emotional abuse inflicted” by him.

Jackson has yet to directly address the accusations but uploaded a photo of himself and his son before his brother Sarunas Jackson jumped in to defend him.

“The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life … Abuses almost everyone. Y’all will see,” Sarunas, 33, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) in a since-deleted post. “Just send positive energy to the babies.. Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad.”

Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, quickly came to her defense as the drama continued to unfold. “For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff he’s posting when he knew his brother was abusive,” she said in a Thursday Instagram video. “I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter and he said, ‘I used to be like that too.’ What?”

The former couple previously made headlines when Darius questioned the outfit Keke wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas. During the July outing, Keke shared photos via social media of her rocking a black bodysuit with a sheer black polka dot cover-up before dancing with Usher, 45, at the event.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Darius wrote via X at the time. He doubled down on his criticism in a separate post, adding, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Keke, who remained tight-lipped about the status of her relationship with Darius before their split, teamed up with Usher one month later to poke fun at the drama. She filmed a music video for his song “Boyfriend,” which included her meeting up with Usher and having a fun night out in Las Vegas.

“What time is it? Dammit, I missed the show. I’m so tired,” she said in a scene depicting the next morning. “I’m a mother after all.”

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Keke and Darius were in a “complicated” place. “It’s their own lives. Those close to them hope they can work things out for the sake of themselves and their child,” the insider noted in August. “They have to resolve things on their own.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.