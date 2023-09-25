Keke Palmer has no interest in giving an update on her relationship with Darius Jackson.

“I’m going to take a page out of Beyoncé’s book, mind y’all’s business,” Palmer, 30, replied on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna when asked by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager if the pair are still together. Palmer added that she is happy with her life: “Yes, life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously.”

Palmer and Jackson met at a May 2021 party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy, but they didn’t go public with their romance until that August.

“You’ve been a blessing from above,” Jackson, 29, gushed of Palmer via Instagram at the time. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”

Related: Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Jackson: A Timeline of Their Relationship Courtesy of Keke Palmer/Instagram Keke Palmer found love with Darius Jackson nearly two years before they welcomed their first child. “You’ve been a blessing from above,” Jackson gushed of the Nope star via his Instagram in August 2021. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we […]

In March 2022, the actress finally opened up about her relationship with Jackson.

“I just think [this] was a moment in time in my life where I really stepped into this kind of boss behavior [of doing] whatever the hell I want to do,” Palmer told Bustle at the time. “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone. So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? There’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life. You know what I’m saying?”

Nearly nine months later, Palmer announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she was expecting her first child with Jackson.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby. Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” she shared in December 2022, before opening up her coat to show off her baby bump.

Related: Keke Palmer Through the Years: From Nickelodeon Star to MTV VMAs Host and Beyond Throughout her career, Keke Palmer has proven that the sky’s the limit — and she’s only getting started. Palmer, who was born in Harvey, Illinois, began singing in the church choir at age 5. After her family moved to Los Angeles, the “Bossy” singer quickly found herself working as an actress, landing her first acting […]

Palmer continued: “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ‘cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But, honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom! Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby ‘cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, ‘Look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex [and] I own a home. … You know, things adults do.”

Jackson and Palmer welcomed their son, Leodis, in February.

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!” Palmer captioned a series of photos of the newborn. “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

Five months after Leodis’ birth, Jackson sparked breakup rumors when he threw shade at the outfit Palmer wore to an Usher concert.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” he wrote via Twitter in July alongside a video of Palmer on stage being serenaded by Usher, 44. Palmer wore a skin-tight black bodysuit with a sheer black polka dot cover-up on top.

Related: Keke Palmer’s Style Evolution: Her Best Looks From Then to Now Keke Palmer is a woman of many talents, including the ability to own a red carpet. Through the years, the actress has dazzled Us with her work in film and comedic social media posts — and also with her wardrobe. When it comes to making a fashion statement, Palmer doesn’t shy away from color, patterns, […]

Following backlash, Palmer threw shade at Jackson by teaming up with Usher for a music video for “Boyfriend.”

“What time is it? Dammit, I missed the show. I’m so tired. I’m a mother after all,” Palmer teased in the video.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

After the clip was released, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Jackson and Palmer’s relationship is “complicated.”

“It’s their own lives. Those close to them hope they can work things out for the sake of themselves and their child,” the insider explained. “They have to resolve things on their own.”