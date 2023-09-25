Keke Palmer has no interest in giving an update on her relationship with Darius Jackson.
“I’m going to take a page out of Beyoncé’s book, mind y’all’s business,” Palmer, 30, replied on an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna when asked by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager if the pair are still together. Palmer added that she is happy with her life: “Yes, life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously.”
Palmer and Jackson met at a May 2021 party hosted by Issa Rae and Diddy, but they didn’t go public with their romance until that August.
“You’ve been a blessing from above,” Jackson, 29, gushed of Palmer via Instagram at the time. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”
In March 2022, the actress finally opened up about her relationship with Jackson.
“I just think [this] was a moment in time in my life where I really stepped into this kind of boss behavior [of doing] whatever the hell I want to do,” Palmer told Bustle at the time. “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone. So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? There’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life. You know what I’m saying?”
Nearly nine months later, Palmer announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she was expecting her first child with Jackson.
“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby. Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” she shared in December 2022, before opening up her coat to show off her baby bump.
Palmer continued: “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ‘cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? But, honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom! Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby ‘cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, ‘Look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex [and] I own a home. … You know, things adults do.”
Jackson and Palmer welcomed their son, Leodis, in February.
“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!” Palmer captioned a series of photos of the newborn. “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”
Five months after Leodis’ birth, Jackson sparked breakup rumors when he threw shade at the outfit Palmer wore to an Usher concert.
“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” he wrote via Twitter in July alongside a video of Palmer on stage being serenaded by Usher, 44. Palmer wore a skin-tight black bodysuit with a sheer black polka dot cover-up on top.
Following backlash, Palmer threw shade at Jackson by teaming up with Usher for a music video for “Boyfriend.”
“What time is it? Dammit, I missed the show. I’m so tired. I’m a mother after all,” Palmer teased in the video.
After the clip was released, a source revealed to Us Weekly that Jackson and Palmer’s relationship is “complicated.”
“It’s their own lives. Those close to them hope they can work things out for the sake of themselves and their child,” the insider explained. “They have to resolve things on their own.”