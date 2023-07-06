Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, threw shade at her for an outfit she donned at a recent Usher concert.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson, 29, wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, July 5, alongside a video of Palmer, 29, on stage being serenaded by Usher, 44. The Nope actress donned a skin-tight black bodysuit with a sheer black polka dot cover-up on top.

After receiving backlash for his harsh words, Jackson doubled down on his sentiments. He went on to imply that his girlfriend looked inappropriate and should not show off her assets now that she is a mother.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he penned via Twitter. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer, for her part, has not reacted to her partner’s critical comments on her clothing choices.

Palmer and Jackson — who have been dating since August 2021 — welcomed their first child, son Leodis, in February. (The actress originally announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live in December 2022.)

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match 😄!” she wrote alongside the announcement of her newborn’s arrival. “LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

After welcoming their baby boy, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Palmer was “blissfully happy” as she took on her new role as a mom.

“Leo’s got a lively personality, and he keeps Keke and Darius on their toes,” the insider noted at the time. “The sleepless nights have been a struggle … Darius has been a huge help, and Leo is just a joy.”

However, motherhood wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the Nickelodeon alum. In June, Palmer faced her first struggle as a mother when she claimed that TSA threatened to throw out her breast milk supply while she was traveling through the Houston airport.

“Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood. I should’ve popped my tit out right then because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food?!?!!! Why is that not a crime??” she tweeted at the time. “I’M A MOTHER for crying out loud 😩😢.”