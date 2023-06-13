Standing up for herself — and for moms everywhere. Keke Palmer slammed the Houston airport for what she called “breast milk discrimination.”

The Nope star, 29, took to Twitter on Monday, June 12, to detail her experience at the Texas airport, claiming the TSA threatened to throw out her breast milk supply.

“Breast milk discrimination at the Houston airport ruined my mood. I should’ve popped my tit out right then because the discretion and comfort of pumping is thwarted with threats to throw out over 16oz my babies food?!?!!! Why is that not a crime??” the Nickelodeon alum — who welcomed son Leodis with boyfriend Darius Jackson in February — tweeted. “I’M A MOTHER for crying out loud 😩😢.”

Despite the drama, Palmer “is blissfully happy” in her role as a new mom, an insider exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “Leo’s got a lively personality, and he keeps Keke and Darius on their toes.” Though “the sleepless nights have been a struggle … Darius has been a huge help, and Leo is just a joy.”

While she may be exhausted, the Scream Queens alum hasn’t slowed down for a second since the birth of her first child, releasing her new album, Big Boss, and its accompanying film, in May. She’s also lent her voice talents to the animated series Human Resources and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder since 2022.

Palmer announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live in December 2022 — debuting her baby bump at the same time.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” the Hustlers star gushed, cradling her stomach. “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ‘cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know?” People kept coming up to me [and saying,] ‘Congratulations.’ I’m like, ‘Sssh, can y’all stop, I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear and then we can get to the damn baby shower!’”

She continued: “Honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom! Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby ‘cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, ‘Look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex [and] I own a home. … You know, things adults do.’”

Palmer and Jackson, 29, have been dating since August 2021.

“You’ve been a blessing from above,” the personal trainer gushed over his love via Instagram at the time. “Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I’m glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got.”