Keke Palmer is seemingly sending Darius Jackson a message by collaborating with Usher on a new song.

“When fantasies become reality,” Usher, 44, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, August 15, alongside a clip from their upcoming track titled “Boyfriend.” In the video, Usher alludes to the drama between Palmer and Jackson, both 29, singing, “Somebody said that your boyfriend is looking for me.”

Palmer also shared a snippet of the song with a caption announcing the Wednesday, August 16, release date. Fans quickly took to the comments section to show their support for the potential inspiration behind the musical collaboration.

“THIS IS THE LEVEL OF PETTY I ASPIRE TO BE 😂💀,” a fan wrote in response to the post. A second social media user called Palmer a “marketing genius” for turning the narrative around on her public controversy with Jackson.

Meanwhile, another follower applauded Palmer for her approach, adding, “I just know Keke watches true crime stories before bed and sleeps like a baby 😂😂 cause this is killer 🤣🤣🤣.”

Palmer and Jackson, who started dating in 2021, made headlines in July after the fitness instructor slammed her attire at an Usher concert.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson, who shares 6-month-old son Leodis with Palmer, wrote via Twitter, referring to her black bodysuit with a sheer black polka dot cover-up.

Jackson doubled down on his comment following online backlash, tweeting, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer remained more tight-lipped about the situation. She raised eyebrows, however, when she continued to share photos of herself from the event.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??”

Palmer has since also launched a new merch line that was seemingly inspired by Jackson’s comment. “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍,” she tweeted that same month. “‘IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bulls–t’ shirts available NOW!”