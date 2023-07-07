Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, has returned to social media after facing criticism for his comments about her sheer outfit.

Jackson, 29, had quietly deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter profiles on Thursday, July 6, shortly after sparking outrage online for throwing shade at Palmer, also 29. Jackson, who has been dating Palmer since 2021, wasn’t pleased with the revealing dress she wore to a recent Usher concert in Las Vegas.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Wednesday, July 5, reposting a video of Palmer dancing at the show.

Jackson added in a second post: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Social media users quickly chimed in on the controversy, slamming Jackson for shaming Palmer’s outfit choice.

“I just want to say I don’t know Keke Palmer’s boyfriend. I don’t know anything about him really besides the current thing, but let me just say I hate that man,” Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughter Aoki said in a since-deleted TikTok video on Thursday, per Entertainment Tonight. “I pray and plot on his downfall. I hate him. I’m disgusted. I think when my friend told me that and we was just sitting … I was like ‘What?’ I would love the chance to, like, punch that man. … I am appalled. No couth.”

Palmer has yet to speak publicly on the drama. Upon Jackson’s return to Twitter and Instagram, eagle-eyed fans noticed all previous posts featuring Palmer have seemingly been scrubbed from his profiles. Jackson’s most recent upload — shared in June — is a solo pic of him with the pair’s son, Leodis Andrellton, whom they welcomed in February.

Palmer and Jackson were first linked in the summer of 2021, nearly two years before announcing they were expecting their first baby.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am,” she quipped during her Saturday Night Live monologue in December 2022, revealing her baby bump for the first time. “I mean, like, I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, ‘cause I got a lot of stuff going on, you know? People kept coming up to me [and saying,] ‘Congratulations.’ I’m like, ‘Sssh, can y’all stop, I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear and then we can get to the damn baby shower!’”

She continued at the time: “But, honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom! Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby ‘cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, ‘Look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex [and] I own a home. … You know, things adults do.’”

Despite her boyfriend’s critiques, Palmer shared more snapshots from her evening in Sin City. Several stars have since taken to the comments section of the Instagram post to praise her impressive postpartum physique.

“Can I borrow this outfit @keke? Because if it makes me feel anywhere near as good as you look and feel in it post-baby, I’m ready,” Jessie J — who gave birth to son Sky in May — gushed on Friday, July 7. “You are GLOWING and INSPIRING and HOT AF. A Mom. A boss. A star.”

Usher, 44, also replied to the post: “The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾.”