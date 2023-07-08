Keke Palmer shared a TikTok video that seems like a subtle clapback at boyfriend Darius Jackson after he publicly criticized her clothing.

Palmer, 29, shared a video on Friday, July 7, that showed her dancing in a white tank top and gray sweatpants. The lip-synced to the audio, taken from her June interview with Them, in which she said, “You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me, sweetheart. So if you about to act up, I’m ’bout to link up.”

After the Nope star shared her TikTok, she also launched a new merchandise line — seemingly inspired by her beau’s recent comment. “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍,” Palmer tweeted on Friday. “‘IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bulls–t’ shirts available NOW!”

She added that she’s doing well despite all the fuss. “To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore,” she concluded.

The video and merch line came days after Jackson, 29, shamed Palmer for wearing an outfit he disapproved of to an Usher concert in Las Vegas. The Nope star wore a sheer black dress over a black bodysuit.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson tweeted on Wednesday, July 5, alongside a video of Palmer being serenaded by the singer, 44, with “There Goes My Baby.”

Jackson didn’t back down amid backlash. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he added via Twitter. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

He briefly deactivated his social media profiles following the controversy, but he quickly returned to Twitter and Instagram. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed all previous posts featuring Palmer have seemingly been removed from his profiles. Jackson’s most recent photo — shared in June — is a solo snap of him and the pair’s son, 5-month-old Leodis Andrellton.

Palmer and Jackson were first linked in the summer of 2021, nearly two years before announcing they were expecting their first baby.