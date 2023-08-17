Keke Palmer is a woman of many talents, including the ability to own a red carpet.

Through the years, the actress has dazzled Us with her work in film and comedic social media posts — and also with her wardrobe. When it comes to making a fashion statement, Palmer doesn’t shy away from color, patterns, prints or textures.

Some of her standout style moments came during the Nope press tour in summer 2022. At the film’s London premiere, Palmer wore a green lace gown with feather detailing at the waist from Valentino’s pre-fall 2022 collection. At the Germany debut, she got leggy in a high-slit black strapless dress by David Koma.

Palmer’s style sense has continued to impress Us — especially after the birth of son Leodis in February 2023. Her post-baby selections include figure-hugging frocks and daring catsuits that highlight her curves.

Keep scrolling to see Palmer’s style evolution: