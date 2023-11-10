Darius Jackson is sending a message to son Leodis after Keke Palmer filed a restraining order against him.

“I love you, son. See you soon,” Jackson, 29, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 9, alongside a photo of himself holding the 8-month-old in his arms.

Jackson’s social media upload comes hours after Palmer, 30, filed for a restraining order against her ex, accusing him of abusing her multiple times throughout their two-year relationship, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

“Darius trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then, physically, attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police,” she claims in the documents.

Palmer also alleges there have been “many instances of physical violence” throughout their relationship, “including striking and grabbing me around the neck,” “destroying my personal property including diaries and prescription, eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting my [sic] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

Palmer claimed that she has security footage from a November 5 incident in which Jackson “trespassed” in her home without her “knowledge or consent” and “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.” In a separate February 2022 incident, she claims he “body slammed” her “onto the stairs by my neck.”

According to the documents, the pair “ended for good” in October and do not currently live together. Palmer is requesting a non-contact order and stay away order and that Jackson be “specifically restrained from harassing me by publicly commenting about me, my family, and or our son online” and is filing for sole custody of Leo.

Palmer’s filing comes months after Jackson made headlines for his controversial comments about the outfit Palmer wore while attending Usher’s Las Vegas concert in July. “It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson wrote via X of the actress’ black bodysuit, which featured a sheer polka-dot coverup.

Despite receiving backlash for the remark, Jackson only doubled down on his words in a follow-up tweet, writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer, meanwhile, hasn’t directly addressed the incident but did star in the music video for Usher’s single “Boyfriend” — where she seemingly addressed Jackson’s tweets with a wink to the camera — and started a new merch line that also appears to reference the comments.

“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍,” she tweeted in August. “‘IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bulls–t’ shirts available NOW!”

One month later, a source exclusively told Us that Palmer and Jackson, who began dating in August 2021, had a “complicated” relationship following the public drama. “It’s their own lives. Those close to them hope they can work things out for the sake of themselves and their child,” the insider said, adding that they “have to resolve things on their own” but “love each other” and “keep their life very private.”