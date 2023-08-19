After rumors swirled that Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson called it quits in light of his mom-shaming comments, he is seemingly setting the record straight.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone about anything or gave permission to anyone to speak for me,” Jackson, 29, tweeted on Friday, August 18. “So all these sites & [posts] about me making any type of statement is false.”

Multiple reports surfaced earlier this month, alleging that Palmer, 29, and Jackson had split after nearly two years together. Us Weekly previously confirmed on Wednesday, August 16, that their relationship status is “complicated.”

“It’s their own lives. Those close to them hope they can work things out for the sake of themselves and their child,” the insider exclusively told Us. “They have to resolve things on their own.”

The source added that the pair — who have been dating since August 2021 — “love each other” but “keep their life very private.”

The Nope star and Jackson welcomed son Leodis in February, nearly five months before their romance made headlines after he called out Palmer’s outfit choice when she went to an Usher concert.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson tweeted in July, alongside footage of Palmer dancing onstage with Usher, 44, during the show.

Palmer, who wore a sheer black bodysuit to the concert, did not publicly address her partner’s criticism while Jackson doubled down on his stance. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote at the time. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer took to Instagram to share more photos from Usher’s Sin City show following Jackson’s remarks. “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!” she gushed at the time. “Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too!”

Weeks later, she seemed to clap back at Jackson’s comments by launching a new line of merch that alluded to the drama. “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through! 😍,” she tweeted later that month. “‘IM A MOTHA’ and ‘Stevie to the bulls–t’ shirts available NOW!”

Palmer then teamed up with Usher for his new “Boyfriend” music video, which dropped earlier this week. “What time is it? Dammit, I missed the show. I’m so tired. I’m a mother after all,” the actress quipped in the video while speaking on the phone.