As Keke Palmer is ringing in a new decade, she’s showing off a tattoo that was previously kept under wraps.
Palmer, 30, uploaded a series of stunning portraits via Instagram on Saturday, August 26, as she posted in a black bodysuit. In the snaps, fans can spot a tattoo on the back of her leg below her derrière. The ink reads, “January 21st, 1994.”
While the Nope star has not further explained her tattoo inspiration, the numbers correspond to her boyfriend Darius Jackson’s date of birth. Instead, Palmer used her Instagram caption to honor her “Durrty Thirty” celebration.
“Being grateful is the KEY, so showing gratitude is always the move,” she penned on Saturday. “I am blessed and grateful to see another year. I am grateful my family and I are healthy. I’m bringing in ‘30’ by being me and being better 😊.”
She added: “To all my fellow Virgos keep being bold, gentle and true. Here’s to finding more balance in self-expression from personal and professional life. God Bless 🙏🏾.”
Jackson, 29, has been dating Palmer since 2021 and they share son Leodis, who was born in February. The personal trainer marked the birthday girl’s special day by treating her to lunch on Saturday.
“D, thank you for taking me out to lunch on my birthday as always,” Palmer said in an Instagram Live video on Jackson’s account. “I know, it’s not always my birthday but you always do take me out. I just thank you for making it special and it’s so sweet.”
Jackson — who gushed that Palmer was his “partner-in-crime” — also tweeted his birthday wishes for the Scream Queens alum.
“Happy Birthday to a one-of-a-kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs,” he wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, sharing a home video of Palmer cuddling their 6-month-old baby boy.
Palmer and Jackson’s relationship has been rocky since July when he publicly shamed her for wearing a sheer bodysuit to Usher’s concert.
“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson tweeted at the time. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”
Palmer has not publicly addressed Jackson’s comments, but a source told Us Weekly that their relationship status is “complicated.”
“It’s their own lives. Those close to them hope they can work things out for the sake of themselves and their child,” the insider exclusively told Us earlier this month. “They have to resolve things on their own.”
According to the source, Palmer and Jackson “love each other” but “keep their life very private.”