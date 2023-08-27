Despite ongoing drama, Darius Jackson has nothing but positive birthday wishes for partner Keke Palmer.

“Happy Birthday to a one-of-a-kind being. Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs,” Jackson, 29, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, August 26, sharing a home video of Palmer, 30, cuddling their son, Leodis.

Hours before the personal trainer’s social media tribute, he treated the Nope star to a special meal together. “D, thank you for taking me out to lunch on my birthday as always,” Palmer gushed in a Saturday Instagram Live video that Jackson posted, per PopCrave. “I know, it’s not always my birthday but you always do take me out. I just thank you for making it special and it’s so sweet.”

During the Instagram session, Jackson also threw in his two cents about Palmer’s astrological sign.

“Virgos don’t believe the hype [and] they are one of the biggest spokesperson [sic] for themselves,” he said before Palmer noted that he is “really into the Virgos.”

Jackson continued: “My mom’s a Virgo, my brother’s a Virgo, my best friend’s a Virgo, my grandma’s a Virgo [and] my partner-in-crime’s a Virgo.”

Palmer has been dating Jackson since August 2021, welcoming their 6-month-old son in February. Their bond seemingly hit a snag five months later after Jackson slammed Palmer for wearing a sheer outfit to an Usher concert.

“It’s the outfit tho … you a mom,” Jackson tweeted in July, alongside footage of Palmer dancing onstage with Usher, 44, during the show in Las Vegas.

Palmer, who donned a black bodysuit to the concert, did not publicly address Jackson’s criticism. Jackson, however, doubled down on his perspective. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote at the time. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Palmer seemingly clapped back at his reasoning by launching “I’m a Motha” merch and teaming up with Usher for his “Boyfriend” music video, in which she used the same explanation to detail why she missed part of the show.

The actress and Jackson have yet to clarify their relationship status, with a source telling Us Weekly earlier this month that it is “complicated.”

“It’s their own lives. Those close to them hope they can work things out for the sake of themselves and their child,” the insider exclusively told Us. “They have to resolve things on their own.”

The source added that Palmer and Jackson “love each other” but “keep their life very private.”